Chelan, WA

Chelan diesel price check shows where to save $0.05 per gallon

Chelan Voice
 9 days ago
(CHELAN, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Chelan they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Chelan area went to Texaco at 53 S Lakeshore Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Chelan area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

53 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

316 N Columbia St, Chelan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.81
card
card$3.81
$3.91
$4.19
$3.81

Deep Water

1 Wapato Lake Rd, Manson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.14
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

