Chelan diesel price check shows where to save $0.05 per gallon
(CHELAN, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Chelan they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Chelan area went to Texaco at 53 S Lakeshore Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Chelan area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.79
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.81
|card
card$3.81
$3.91
$4.19
$3.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.14
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
