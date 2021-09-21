Chelan diesel price check shows where to save $0.05 per gallon

(CHELAN, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Chelan they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Chelan area went to Texaco at 53 S Lakeshore Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Chelan area was $3.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 53 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 316 N Columbia St, Chelan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.81 card card $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 4.19 $ 3.81

Deep Water 1 Wapato Lake Rd, Manson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.14 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.