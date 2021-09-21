Survey of Algona diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(ALGONA, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Algona, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Algona area went to Sinclair at 211 Us-18 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Sinclair at 211 Us-18 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Algona area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 211 Us-18 E, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Casey's 1414 N Main St, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.