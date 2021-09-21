Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Licking

(LICKING, MO) You could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on diesel in Licking, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Licking area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Shell at 211 S Us-63. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Lewis Service Station at 105 W Mo-32.

The average price across the greater Licking area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 211 S Us-63, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.63 $ -- $ 2.92

Casey's 240 S Main St, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 243 S Main St, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Lewis Service Station 105 W Mo-32, Licking

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.