Redwood Falls, MN

Thirsty truck? Here's Redwood Falls's cheapest diesel

Redwood Falls News Alert
 9 days ago
(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Redwood Falls they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Redwood Falls area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 1111 E Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 707 E Bridge St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

1111 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Casey's

707 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Cenex

1400 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

