CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingfisher, OK

Survey of Kingfisher diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vypE_0c3CUqKJ00

(KINGFISHER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Kingfisher they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingfisher area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 100 W Mitchell Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 102 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Kingfisher area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

100 W Mitchell Dr, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.89

Diamond Shamrock

1005 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

102 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Cenex

124 W Broadway, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.05
$3.34
$3.09

Love's Country Store

203 S Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Phillips 66

701 N Main St, Kingfisher
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.51
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher, OK
31
Followers
299
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy