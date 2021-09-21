Survey of Kingfisher diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(KINGFISHER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Kingfisher they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingfisher area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 100 W Mitchell Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 102 S Main St.
The average price across the greater Kingfisher area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.05
$3.34
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.51
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
