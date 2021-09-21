Survey of Kingfisher diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(KINGFISHER, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Kingfisher they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingfisher area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 100 W Mitchell Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 102 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Kingfisher area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 100 W Mitchell Dr, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Diamond Shamrock 1005 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Casey's 102 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 124 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 203 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 701 N Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.