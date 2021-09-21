CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Price checks register Concordia diesel price, cheapest station

Concordia News Flash
 9 days ago
(CONCORDIA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Concordia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Concordia area went to Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 1315 Lincoln St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Concordia area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Farmway Co-op

315 N Broadway, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Short Stop

1020 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Short Stop

1905 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Casey's

1315 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
