Holdrege, NE

Holdrege diesel price check reveals $0.13 savings at cheapest station

Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 9 days ago
(HOLDREGE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Holdrege, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Holdrege area on Tuesday, found that Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1016 4Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Holdrege area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pump & Pantry

916 4Th Ave, Holdrege
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.06

Casey's

1206 Burlington St, Holdrege
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.06

Cenex

1016 4Th Ave, Holdrege
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$2.90
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holdrege Today

Holdrege Today

Holdrege, NE
ABOUT

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

