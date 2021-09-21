Holdrege diesel price check reveals $0.13 savings at cheapest station

(HOLDREGE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Holdrege, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Holdrege area on Tuesday, found that Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1016 4Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Holdrege area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pump & Pantry 916 4Th Ave, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Casey's 1206 Burlington St, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Cenex 1016 4Th Ave, Holdrege

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.90 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.