Brady, TX

Local price review shows Brady diesel price, cheapest station

 9 days ago
(BRADY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Brady they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Brady area went to Yesway at 801 S Bridge St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Yesway at 801 S Bridge St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway

801 S Bridge St, Brady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

Alon

1800 S Bridge St, Brady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

Sunoco

2013 S Bridge St, Brady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

