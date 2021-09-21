Local price review shows Brady diesel price, cheapest station

(BRADY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Brady they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Brady area went to Yesway at 801 S Bridge St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Yesway at 801 S Bridge St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway 801 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Alon 1800 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 2013 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.