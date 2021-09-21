Survey of Harlan diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(HARLAN, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Harlan area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Harlan area went to Casey's at 1006 Chatburn Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.02, at Casey's at 1006 Chatburn Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.89
$--
$3.02
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0