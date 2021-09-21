Survey of Harlan diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(HARLAN, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Harlan area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harlan area went to Casey's at 1006 Chatburn Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.02, at Casey's at 1006 Chatburn Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 1006 Chatburn Ave, Harlan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Fast Stop 2401 12Th St, Harlan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.