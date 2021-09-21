CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

Osceola diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Osceola Post
 9 days ago
(OSCEOLA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Osceola area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Osceola area on Tuesday, found that BP at 105 Ariel Circlehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2210 W Clay St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Osceola area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

105 Ariel Circle, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.05

Casey's

100 W Mclane St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1706 Jeffreys Dr, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09

Pilot

2210 W Clay St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.38
$3.39
card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.45
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Osceola, IA
ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

