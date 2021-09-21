Osceola diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(OSCEOLA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Osceola area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Osceola area on Tuesday, found that BP at 105 Ariel Circlehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2210 W Clay St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
The average price across the greater Osceola area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.38
$3.39
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.45
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
