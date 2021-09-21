Osceola diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(OSCEOLA, IA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Osceola area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Osceola area on Tuesday, found that BP at 105 Ariel Circlehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2210 W Clay St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Osceola area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 105 Ariel Circle, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Casey's 100 W Mclane St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1706 Jeffreys Dr, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pilot 2210 W Clay St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.45 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.