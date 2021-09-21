Childress diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(CHILDRESS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Childress, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Childress area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.36
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
