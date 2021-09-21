CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress, TX

Childress diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXTji_0c3CUWrt00

(CHILDRESS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Childress, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Childress area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

601 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

1300 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Alon

1510 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

2709 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$--
$3.28

Pilot

2301 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.36
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

