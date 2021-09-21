Childress diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(CHILDRESS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Childress, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Childress area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 601 Ave F Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 601 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1300 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 1510 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2709 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.28

Pilot 2301 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.36 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.