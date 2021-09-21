Races to watch in today’s preliminary elections

TODAY WILL BE a test of Lowell’s new at-large voting system, the result of a lawsuit about minority representation in government. It will also mark a narrowing of the historic field in North Adams, with four women vying to become the city’s first female mayor. Meanwhile, Lawrence, Holyoke, and Newburyport will all take a first step toward selecting their new mayors as 11 communities head to the polls Tuesday for preliminary elections that will narrow the fields to two top candidates for various municipal offices. Here’s a rundown.