Mississippi State football: NC State's Dave Doeren compliments Bulldogs' fanbase
NC State head coach Dave Doeren appreciates the hospitality shown by the Mississippi State faithful during his team's 24-10 loss on the road earlier this month, unlike other road-game atmospheres where the fans are quite vulgar. Previewing this weekend's home game against ninth-ranked Clemson, Doeren was asked about home-field advantage and how playing on the road had a negative effect on his team during their trip to Starkville in Week 2.247sports.com
Comments / 0