Review: EPCOT’s Space 220 Restaurant

It takes a space shuttle around eight minutes to break the earth’s atmosphere. Yesterday, it took us nearly six hours. Despite the delays, our team eventually had the chance to eat at Space 220, the newest restaurant at EPCOT. We were able to eat from the prix-fixe menu and, in this blog review, will tell you everything you need to know about dining at this unique space. Your first fun fact of the day is that the name of the restaurant comes from the concept that you dine 220 miles above Earth. To do this, you must take an elevator, giving you stunning views of EPCOT and earth as you ascend to your stellar dining experience. Without further ado, let’s launch into a play by play of our cosmic evening.