Taylor Swift Says Her Hands Will 'Never Write The Same' After Signing CDs

“Hi!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”. “Wildest Dreams” has been rising in popularity on TikTok because of its association with a “slow zoom” filter on the service. Rather than have the prior Big Machine rendering of the song benefit from the surge, Swift decided to rush-release her new version of the song, which presumably otherwise would have been held for whenever her full “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” would have been set to come out in her gradual rollout of complete-album remakes.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO