Cancer

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.

www.today.com

Comments / 105

k g
9d ago

Stage 4 lung cancer here and I can Reigate to how she feels. The pain really wears you down after a while and robs all the joy from your life. Hoping I have as much courage and have as she does when and if my time comes.

Reply(20)
72
lisa marecki
9d ago

What a strong, courageous woman!!!! Using her prescious time left to chronicle her experience with this type of cancer and accept the ultimate fact that cancer will in a short time take her life. Sending out to you blessings and peace as you take your final bow. I will carry with me the memory of your noble last act of acceptance.

Reply
52
Shopgirl145
9d ago

So sad! So very sorry to hear this, but Isaiah 33:24 brings comfort, and tells of a time soon on earth when “No resident will say, “I am sick.”

Reply
40
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

9 Lymphoma Symptoms to Watch For, According to Cancer Doctors

The signs are often vague and non-specific, so never assume you have this type of cancer based on symptoms alone. Many types of cancer don't cause any noticeable symptoms, at least not in the earliest stages. That's often the case for people with lymphoma, provided they have the low-grade (slow-growing) variety.
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Loving Husband and Dad, 48, Learns Shoulder Pain Mistaken for Cancerous Tumor

Allan Jones, 48, had been experiencing severe shoulder pain shortly after having back surgery and chalked up his pain to a part of his recovery from the operation. It eventually became hard for him to breathe, prompting a walk-in visit where a CT scan revealed he had a mass on his liver. A biopsy revealed the mass to be a neuroendocrine tumor.
CANCER
Health
Cancer
Tumors
survivornet.com

Anguished Mother Reveals Daughter, 27, Begged For In-Person Doctor Visit and Was Rejected 20 Times Before Terminal Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
arcamax.com

Shannen Doherty says her battle with cancer is 'part of life at this point'

Shannen Doherty hopes to help educate people about cancer amid her battle with the disease. The “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star on Tuesday said it’s important to know that people fighting stage 4 cancer are “very much alive and very active,” according to People. “My husband says that you would never...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New ovarian cancer treatment shrinks tumours in nearly half of patients in trial, results show

A new treatment for an advanced form of ovarian cancer is "highly effective" at shrinking tumours, according to researchers.The combination of the drugs VS-6766 and defactinib resulted in a significant response in 11 out of 24 patients (46 per cent) during a small-scale phase one trial.It performed even better in patients with tumours driven by the KRAS mutation, with 64 per cent of patients responding to the treatment.Researchers said they were "delighted" with the outcome and suggested it could mean a "significant advance" in treatment if the results are replicated in larger trials.The study was led by a team at...
CANCER
thebrag.com

Johnny Ruffo shares health update amidst ongoing brain cancer battle

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has shared an update on his health almost a year after he revealed he was battling brain cancer for the second time. The 33 year old, who is a former Home & Away actor, took to Instagram to share that he’s “not giving up the fight”. He posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend Tahnee Sims and captioned the picture, “Just thought i’d jump on and give an update…
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Don’t dismiss your pain’: Neuroscientist, 44, dying of ovarian cancer makes it her last mission to save other women

Dr Nadia Chaudhri is a Canadian neuroscientist. Earlier this month, her Twitter account reached 100,000 followers, and she marked the occasion by telling them she was dying.“Now that I have 100K followers, I want to talk about #OvarianCancer,” she wrote. “Specifically my gritty story.”Dr Chaudhri, 44, is a psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal. She is also a terminal cancer patient at a Canadian hospital, where she is receiving palliative care for “high-grade serous epithelial, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.” In simpler terms, as she puts it, she will never come home.But Dr Chaudhri is not going quietly. Instead, she...
CANCER

