At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms
"I am not afraid," Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. "I'm surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.". The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
