Stratford teen charged in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bridgeport man

A Stratford teen was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Bridgeport man in August.

Bridgeport police told News 12 the 18-year-old Edwin Abrams turned himself in Tuesday and is facing a felony murder charge in the homicide of Jamel Hayden.

Police say Abrams was one of four suspects at the scene when Hayden was shot and killed late last month over an apparent drug deal.

Abrams went before a judge Tuesday, where he admitted to distracting Hayden at the time of the shooting while also destroying a phone. The judge said that Abrams is a danger to the community.

Abrams’ attorney, Darnell Crosland, told the court that police have to prove this was a robbery. He says his client was in the “wrong place at the wrong time."

“There's a theory that the police believe, that when they look at all the evidence that they've collected, they believe that he was part of an attempted robbery,” said Crosland. “So that's what we have to address. He didn't have any ill-gotten gains. He didn't take anything from the individual."

Abrams is being held on a $1 million bond and is due back in court next month.

