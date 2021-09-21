CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Edwards — Eagles

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
deltanews.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what was a tough loss for Philadelphia, former UW linebacker T.J. Edwards had a good game with six tackles, three of which were solo efforts. Edwards, who’s in his third year as a starter for the Eagles, now has 11 tackles this year.

www.deltanews.tv

