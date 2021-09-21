Lost World War II pilot returns home after missing for 77 years
ARKANSAS -- Army Air Force (U.S. Air Force) pilot, Lt. Henry Donald Mitchell of Harmon, Arkansas, disappeared on July 8, 1944, while on a fighter sweep in Vienna, Austria. Lt. Mitchell was flying in the No. 2 position as the flight was engaged by enemy aircraft. Lt. Donald E. Wimmer, flight leader of Green Flight, observed enemy aircraft attacking from the rear and noticed Lt. Mitchell's P-38 aircraft had disappeared.www.eagleobserver.com
