CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces JTEC AutoWorld has launched the EBAY retail segment as part of its online Auto Parts platform, at www.ebay.com/usr/jtecauto.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the 'Offering'). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

A2Z Signs Sales Partnership Agreement For North America

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced that it has signed a sales partnership agreement with Tulik Sky to support the Company's expansion in North America of its Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform. A2Z's state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recording#Electronic Products#Software#Independent Music#Aftermaster Inc#Aftermaster Audio Labs#Promaster
dallassun.com

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Expansion of Mining Capacity

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce that it has executed a purchase agreement for 20,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro machines, to be paid in periodic installments before final shipment. The initial deposit is currently being funded by the Company's cash reserves. The machines are expected to increase Argo's hashrate by over 2 Exahash and are expected to be delivered and installed at the Company's future Texas facility in monthly batches from Q2 2022 through Q3 2022. Based on existing capacity and previous orders, Argo's mining capacity is expected to be 1.7 Exahash by mid-Q4 2021. This expansion will bring the Company's total mining capacity to 3.7 Exahash by the end of Q3 2022. The Company is pleased to continue and strengthen its longstanding relationship with Bitmain.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Lucky Extends the Maturity Date and Amends Terms of the Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) 'Lucky' or the 'Company') announces that it has reached agreement with holders of the convertible debenture entered into on October 4, 2018 (the 'Debenture'), which Debenture is set to mature on October 4, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment to the Debenture, the maturity date is extended by two years to October 4, 2023, the interest rate lowered to 8% per annum and the conversion price to $0.10 per unit (the 'Unit'), with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 4, 2023 (the 'Amended Agreement'). As at April 30, 2021, the Debenture was valued at $1,259,321.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dallassun.com

Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, provides this update on developments in Alberta. As announced on August 19, 2021, the Company entered a...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the Board is Ignoring Shareholders

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe announced today that he is no longer actively pursuing his August 27 offer to the Board of Directors of Sunnyside Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNY) to purchase the company for $22 per share because the Board has not responded to his offer. He also announced that he intends to commence a tender offer for the company's stock soon. 'I made a good faith offer to acquire Sunnyside for $1.75 per share more than the price of only $20.25 in the deal with Rhodium BA Holdings. I also offered to engage in a face-to-face auction that would generate the highest price to Sunnyside shareholders.' Mr. Torsoe explained that neither he, his attorney, nor any other member of his team has received any response. All they got was deafening silence, which is the response that Mr. Torsoe's team had repeatedly gotten from Sunnyside.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule

October 6-8 Nanalysis is scheduled to present virtually at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas conference on Oct 6 at 11:30 - 12:00 MT. One-on-one meetings with management will be held throughout the conference Oct 6-8. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay HERE. To receive additional information...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $535,210

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on September 24th 2021. The Company has raised a total of $535,210 by issuing 4,117,000 Flow-Through Units (the 'FT Offering'). Each...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Cryptex Added Tether Trc20 to the Listing

Anonymous cryptocurrency exchange Cryptex added TRC20 standard Tether for trading on the exchange. Given the problems of the Ethereum network, the stabelcoin based on the Tron blockchain has a number of advantages and is ready to squeeze the big brother. 'TRC20 tokens use a different consensus algorithm from the ERC20...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dallassun.com

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy