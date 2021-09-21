CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal vaccine mandate will apply to Maine public sector workers

boothbayregister.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — The U.S. Department of Labor has informed the Maine Department of Labor that its forthcoming COVID-19 vaccination requirement will apply to public sector employers in Maine, including state, county, and local governments and public school systems, according to a news release. Last week, President Biden announced he has...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 3

Jay 78
9d ago

Gonna be even more open jobs soon. Already know at least 1/2 doz people where I work that will quit. We all have skills that can make us money without being employed by a large company...

Reply
4
Roger Fulcher
9d ago

No it won’t. Mandates are not law! You cannot force anyone to wear masks,take a P CR test or take an experimental drug. 21 US code 360bbb-3

Reply
6
