Company of Heroes 3 has got its first development diary from Relic, and this one talks about CoH-Development. That is not a typo. Instead, CoH Development is the collaborative effort between Relic and the community members. This core group started with 10 players and has grown from there, with these members having an large impact on how Company of Heroes 3 develops. One of those members was Will Ward who was eventually hired by Relic to be a map designer due to his history of modding maps for previous Company of Heroes games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO