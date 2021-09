Turns out, 50 Cent does lie a bit in his songs. Ha!. The G-Unit head honcho is the latest person to take part in Vanity Fair’s ‘Lie Detector Test’ where he answers questions about his career, love life and more. In this segment, the hosts grills the famous rapper about his recent thoughts about moving to Texas, lying about getting high on his songs when he actually does not drink or smoke (‘High All The Time’, ‘In Da Club’), being still friends with his exes, Ciara & Chelsea Handler, and more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO