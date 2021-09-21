CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORDER appoints Michael Speakman as Head of Commercial

By eSports Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian esports organisation ORDER has named Michael Speakman, formerly of Tennis Australia, as its Head of Commercial. In his new role, Speakman will help to navigate ORDER’s commercial opportunities by offering a ‘creative space for brands to connect’. Moreover, he will be responsible for improving and delivering partnerships across the...

