Fire Station No. 1 in Katy is back to normal operations, according to Katy Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris. Located at 1417 Ave. D, Katy, the station was temporarily closed in spring of 2020 after officials found mold for the second time—the first was in 2017 when the station had to temporarily close for the same reason. The project was originally estimated to cost about $500,000, but as of March the budget for the project had stretched to more than $700,000. The station is operating; however, a few more renovation items are ongoing, according to Harris. During the closure, firefighters worked temporarily at the Fussell Senior Citizen Center at 5370 E. Fifth St., Katy.

KATY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO