‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season

Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher will be returning for a third season as announced at the Tudum Global Fan Event on Saturday. The news does not come as a surprise seeing as the first season proved quite popular and the show has already spawned multiple spin-off projects. It debuted in December 2019 to much acclaim, and the second season–which was delayed due to the pandemic-related shutdowns–is set to premiere December 17th. A trailer for the second season was released yesterday as well (you can see that at r/SciFiTV). Netflix also announced at Tudum plans to expand the Witcher-verse with even more spin-off projects. A prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origins is in the works which will focus on the first Witcher prototype. And a second Anime movie is in the works–the first, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, was released this past Summer. More projects from the franchise will follow in the coming years. Netflix tends to cap off its originals around their third or fourth season, but if The Witcher remains popular, it might stick around beyond that point (the streamer just renewed the popular non-genre entry Virgin River through a fifth season).

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO