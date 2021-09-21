Manning Pharmacy Technician Receives Special Recognition From Iowa Pharmacy Association

For more than 25 years, Connie Siepker, CPhT has been a pharmacy technician at the Manning Pharmacy. She provides a helping hand wherever she is needed, but spends a good deal of her professional life working closely with long-term care and assisted living clients. Her commitment to the care of all those around her has resulted in special recognition, being named a 2021 Iowa Pharmacy Association Pharmacy Technician of the Year. This award originated in 1999 and recognizes those technicians throughout the state who exhibit outstanding involvement and enthusiasm in and for the profession. Siepker was nominated by owner and colleague, Bob Stessman, for the award and the association also received high praise for Siepker. “Her dedication, expertise and caring nature make her truly irreplaceable,” they say. Siepker accepts the award in a special video that can be found below.