Quintez Cephus — Lions

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Elkhart Truth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus had a brilliant first-quarter drive against the Packers, hauling in a 46-yard catch to get his team inside the red zone, then caught a 5-yard pass on the left side of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. He narrowly missed bringing down...

www.elkharttruth.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions WR Quintez Cephus opens Monday Night Football with a massive first drive

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the Badger State for Monday Night Football, and the early returns looked a lot like his time in Madison. With Cephus’ Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers, the Badger alum opened the night with a chunk play followed by a touchdown reception. He torched Kevin King for an opening strike to set up the Lions in Green Bay territory before getting free on the left side of the end zone for an easy pitch and catch.

Comments / 0

