CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 9 days ago

Netflix’s unscripted series My Unorthodox Life is returning for a second season with the show’s star Julia Haart once again taking center stage. The series, which premiered this past July, follows Haart and her family as they make the decision to leave the Orthodox Jewish community and pursue passions in fashion and design. The cameras follow Haart and her four children as they get to grips with their new non-religious lifestyle in Manhattan.

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘On My Block’ Final Season

After three seasons of adventures in the Freeridge neighborhood, a fictional area located in South Los Angeles, the popular Netflix series On My Block is coming to its final chapter with the upcoming fourth season. Netflix has released the trailer for the newest season to give us a preview, via Deadline.
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Dolly Parton reveals secrets to lavish lifestyle

Dolly Parton has revealed the secrets of her lavish lifestyle and making the most of her money. The '9 to 5' hitmaker has opened up on her spending habits and admitted she prefers to splurge on what's "needed" rather than splashing the cash on more extravagant items. Speaking to Closer...
CELEBRITIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Who Is Father Paul on ‘Midnight Mass’? Episode 3 Explained

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Midnight Mass Season 1, Episodes 1-3.] If you haven’t started watching Mike Flanagan‘s Netflix series Midnight Mass, you may want to turn back because we’re delving into spoiler territory with this Episode 3 breakdown. In the installment, “Book III: Proverbs,” the truth about...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Antoni Porowski on His Omega Obsession, the Next Season of ‘Queer Eye’ and His Fashion Must-Faves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Antoni Porowski is unapologetic about his obsession with Omega. The Queer Eye star is among the newest ambassadors of the luxury Swiss watchmaker that has adorned the wrists of everyone from 007 to astronauts and U.S. Presidents. “I’ve had really strong brand loyalty since I was really young,” the Canada-born star of Netflix’s Queer Eye tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I took swimming lessons when I was young. Swimming is really big in my family. The chronometers, the stopwatches at swim practice,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reinout Oerlemans
Person
Julia Haart
kiss951.com

A New Season Of My New Netflix Series Obsession Is Coming

I love, “You.” I’m obsessed with, “You.” I’m not actually referencing you the reader but this is my favorite series on Netflix right now. Penn Badgley is absolutely phenomenal and even though he’s the bad guy I find myself cheering for him. This series reminds me of Dexter a little and if you’re looking for something extremely creepy to watch in time for spooky season, start binging this series ASAP. The new season comes out October 15th and the trailer is below. Side note, watch “You” then watch “John Tucker Must Die” and see if you spot Penn Badgley.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

My 600-lb Life Season 10 Premiere Date Announced!

My 600-lb Life is going through a bit of a rough patch lately. A jarring number of the show's stars seem to be either deceased, actively suing the show, or both. Last season was fairly truncated Is Season 10 even happening at all?. It is -- and the premiere date...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unorthodox#Judaism#Manhattan#My Unorthodox Life#Orthodox Jewish#Elite World Group#Jeff Jenkins Productions
Ashe County's Newspaper

RJ Gibb remembers dad Robin's final hours

Robin Gibb's son RJ "cradled" his father's head during his final hours. The son of the late Bee Gees legend - who died aged 62 after losing his battle with cancer in 2012 - has opened up on how the family spent his father's last moments as they "watched him go".
MUSIC
vitalthrills.com

You Season 3, Another Life Season 2 and More Netflix Promos

We’re rounding up the promos released by Netflix this week for titles such as You Season 3, Another Life Season 2, Narcos: Mexico Season 3, Bright: Samurai Soul, Fever Dream, 7 Prisoners, Maid and more. You can view the titles by launch date below. In case you missed them, this...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father returns to Netflix

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father returns to Netflix. Congratulations to those fans that are a diehard fan of travels with y father as it is returning with its season 4. Now it means fans will have more fun and more exciting things to watch. This is going to be...
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Terror on Tubi’: Full 2021 Lineup for the Month-Long Halloween Celebration

The Fox Entertainment free streaming service Tubi will be kicking off a month-long Halloween celebration this October with “Terror on Tubi.” Over 5,000 paranormal and horror titles will be added to the streamer just in time for the spooky season, along with new original titles. “Tubi viewers devour horror titles...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix sci-fi drama Another Life gets a season 2 trailer

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for the second season of the sci-fi drama series Another Life which follows Niko (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew as they find the stakes higher then ever as try to figure out how to get back to Earth after witnessing the annihilation of a planet at the hands of an alien race named the Achaia; check them out here…
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
tvseriesfinale.com

Another Life: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

A Netflix science fiction drama, Another Life stars Katee Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna. The space opera centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), commander of the Salvare space exploration ship, who leads her young crew on a perilous mission, in search of alien intelligence.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Star Shares Interest In Returning For A Second Season

WandaVision was Disney+’s very first original entry into Marvel-based tv-series and while it may have been a limited series, fans and production members alike seem to be wanting more from a future season. The show came to its tragic conclusion after a nine-episode run which planted the seeds for Wanda...
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

What’s Coming to Amazon in October 2021

Amazon Prime Video is packing its library this fall as October makes way for plenty of original and familiar titles. Among the streamer’s new original content is the arrival of series Fairfax, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs among others. Movies are also part of the large slate including new originals like Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Justin Bieber: Our World, and The Manor as well as others. Below, we’re rounding up the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video as well as the free streamer IMDb TV.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy