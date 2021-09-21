CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Two separate suits filed against San Antonio doctor who performed abortion in violation of Texas law

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio physician who performed an abortion in violation of Texas' near-total ban on the procedure to force a legal challenge to the law has at least two takers. A felon serving a federal sentence at home in Arkansas and a disbarred Chicago attorney have separately sued Dr. Alan Braid, the OB/GYN who performed the procedure, according to news reports. Neither appears to have connection to the abortion in question.

m.sacurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#The Washington Post#Flavor Friday Newsletter
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy