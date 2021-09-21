Two separate suits filed against San Antonio doctor who performed abortion in violation of Texas law
The San Antonio physician who performed an abortion in violation of Texas' near-total ban on the procedure to force a legal challenge to the law has at least two takers. A felon serving a federal sentence at home in Arkansas and a disbarred Chicago attorney have separately sued Dr. Alan Braid, the OB/GYN who performed the procedure, according to news reports. Neither appears to have connection to the abortion in question.m.sacurrent.com
