‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season

Catarina's and her isekai story are not over yet as we learn that My Next Life as a Villainess will be having another run, this time, in a movie, as announced on their official website along with a commercial for it. However, the details are still in the shadows and it is unsure whether it would follow the ending of season 2 where she finally made her way to graduation.

