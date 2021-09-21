‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season

It’s weird to say that one of Netflix’s most expensive and acclaimed shows had a “breakout” season in its fourth season, but that’s what happened for The Crown. After three seasons of being an also-ran, the Netflix series finally broke through and won all the awards, which shouldn’t be too surprising since Season 4 was a turning point for the series where the story started to turn away from Elizabeth’s struggles to balance her personal life and duty to the crown with the next generation’s struggle between Charles and Diana. That’s the saga that will continue in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons where even more people are likely to tune in as the Charles/Diana stuff is what continues to hold people’s interest.

