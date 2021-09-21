‘My Unorthodox Life’ Will Return to Netflix For a Second Season
Netflix's unscripted series My Unorthodox Life is returning for a second season with the show's star Julia Haart once again taking center stage. The series, which premiered this past July, follows Haart and her family as they make the decision to leave the Orthodox Jewish community and pursue passions in fashion and design. The cameras follow Haart and her four children as they get to grips with their new non-religious lifestyle in Manhattan.
