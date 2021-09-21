CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Citizen's Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

 9 days ago

Hugh Evans started his fight against extreme poverty by mobilizing his friends when he was growing up in Australia. On Saturday, Evans will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a live, 24-hour concert featuring The Weekend, BTS, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, H.E.R., and dozens more artists performing at locations across the globe from Lagos, Nigeria and Seoul, South Korea to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park.

The Independent

Harry and Meghan accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for using private jet after climate change event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of “hypocrisy” after leaving a concert urging action on climate change and extreme poverty on a private jet.The two attended Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John, among others.The charity concert, in Central Park, New York, raised more than $1.1bn (£810m) in commitments and pledges to fight extreme poverty. The event called on the wealthiest nations to meet a £70 billion-a-year promise to help developing countries become green, and for the US to halve its emissions by 2030.Meghan and Harry...
KATU.com

Worldwide Music Event "Global Citizen Live" Seeks to End Poverty and Protect the Planet

It's a once-in-a-generation day of unity to help end poverty and protect the planet. "Global Citizen Live" is an entertainment event happening across six continents in a 24 hour period and airing around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans joined us to share why it's so important for us all to come together and what we can expect to see on the worldwide broadcast. Steve Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles and many more artists will take part from cities around globe.
Cleveland.com

Global Citizen Live and Farm Aid top this week’s online concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some big music names will be coming out for good causes, both on Saturday, Sept. 25. Global Citizen Live takes over the day with performances on six continents, featuring the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo, Metallica, Keith Urban, Usher and many more, raising awareness about climate change, world hunger and other issues. Catch it via ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter, among other outlets. Globalcitizen.org for more details.
t2conline.com

A Dazzling Night – Global Citizen Live

Global Citizen Live captivated the world last night. Around the planet the voices were heard as they sang and spoke about some of the most important topics of modern times. The 24-hour, worldwide broadcast event was part of a campaign to defend the planet and defeat poverty by petitioning world leaders, philanthropists, and the private sector to prioritize new commitments towards climate change and famine. Artists, luminaries, and dignitaries took the stage around the world, Global Citizen announced 157 million trees, and US$1.1 billion committed to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts.
power953.com

Alessia Cara's ready for 'Global Citizen Live:' "It's important to do my part as a citizen of the world"

Alessia Cara is releasing her new album In the Meantime today, but tomorrow, she'll be one of more than 50 artists appearing on Global Citizen Live, which is being held worldwide over 24 hours. Alessia will be in New York with Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez, while others will be performing in cities from Paris to Sydney. Alessia says she feels that since she does have a platform, she might as well use it to support things that she believes in.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch Global Citizen Live 2021 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Global Citizen Live, a huge 24-hour concert to support global recovery, kicks off on Saturday, September 25. The event will feature performances from the hottest artists, as well as appearances from other supporters and advocates, including Prince Harry and Meghan. According to Global Citizen, the organization hopes for the concert to support a year-long Recovery Plan for the World. The plan includes ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equality for all. The concert begins airing live on ABC News Live on Saturday, September 25, at 1 pm ET, and on FX at 3 pm ET. A one-hour highlights version of the concert airs on ABC on Sunday, September 26, at 7 pm ET. You can tune in live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
Ed Sheeran
Jennifer Lopez
Stevie Wonder
H.e.r.
Rolling Stone

The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen’s Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

You know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch METALLICA's Performance For 'Global Citizen Live', A Worldwide Concert To Fight Global Poverty

METALLICA played the songs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "No Leaf Clover" during its September 24 show at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky as a contribution to the Global Citizen livestream, a worldwide charity event which was broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV app, YouTube and Twitter. Video of METALLICA's performance is available below.
myq105.com

VIDEO: Elton John, Cyndi Lauper at Global Citizen Music Festival

Elton John and Cyndi Lauper took part in the 2021 Global Citizen Music Festival over the weekend. The Global Citizen Music Festival featured multiple performances from around the world with the main performances taking place in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney. Sir Elton played at the festival’s Paris location, while Lauper’s set took place in New York City.
Variety

Coldplay and BTS Reveal Futuristic ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay has premiered the video for “My Universe,” their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. The “My Universe” video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first,” sings Coldplay’s...
thisis50.com

Marwan Shaheed takes over the music scene and hopes to make it huge across the world as an ace musician.

“All Talk’ is his latest track that is an amazing mix of Arab and English music, proving his expertise, passion and prowess in music. To dream of being a part of an industry that already overflows with many established talents also require guts and courage. People who are fearless can go ahead in creating their unique niche in such industries and can also thrive off of their creative thinking abilities, passion and commitment. The music industry is one that has given birth to so many such talented beings, who have been ruling the charts with their songs and music and each day have been creating magic with music. To make a place for oneself as a newcomer has never been a cakewalk. However, a few young talents have done even that and raised the bar for others. Doing exactly that is Marwan Shaheed, an ace musician with talents and skills that can even take over the world music scene.
Rolling Stone

Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti Celebrate Black Leadership in ‘When We Move’ Video

Common, Black Thought, and Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, celebrate black leadership and power at a grooving Seventies-styled party in their new video for “When We Move.” It’s the second single from Common’s A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2 following “Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It).” “I’m a just give black power its flowers/Whether in the projects or in the palace,” Common raps in the Emmanuel Afolabi-directed clip, which features a montage of landmark moments in black history. “Even when the pale horse tried to gallop/And stir it up, stir it up we kept the balance.” Kuti holds down the hook: “When we move, the whole world follows in our path.” Black Thought delivers his rhymes seated in the midst of the dance party. “I’m in a small demographic/Of real ones dealing with all things classic,” and gives props to those who paved the leadership path, including Fela Kuti and Nelson Mandela. Last month, Common performed the track on The Tonight Show alongside Black Thought and Seun Kuti.
