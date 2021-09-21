Global Citizen's Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

“All Talk’ is his latest track that is an amazing mix of Arab and English music, proving his expertise, passion and prowess in music. To dream of being a part of an industry that already overflows with many established talents also require guts and courage. People who are fearless can go ahead in creating their unique niche in such industries and can also thrive off of their creative thinking abilities, passion and commitment. The music industry is one that has given birth to so many such talented beings, who have been ruling the charts with their songs and music and each day have been creating magic with music. To make a place for oneself as a newcomer has never been a cakewalk. However, a few young talents have done even that and raised the bar for others. Doing exactly that is Marwan Shaheed, an ace musician with talents and skills that can even take over the world music scene.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO