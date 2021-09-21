CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/21/21

Cover picture for the articleStacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...

Related
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/21/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 9/17/21

These are notes on prospects from Tess Taruskin. Read previous installments of the Daily Prospect Notes here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Omaha Age: 21 Org Rank: 1 FV: 60. Witt’s ninth-inning dinger on Thursday was his 32nd of the year, the third-most of any minor leaguer this season. Only seven guys have hit at least 30 homers in the minors in 2021, and in comparing Witt to the others in that group, it’s impossible not to notice his impressive and rare combination of speed and power. Of those seven power hitters, Witt is the only one to match his 30-plus homers with 30-plus doubles, and his 24 steals amount to quadruple the second-highest mark on the list (Andy Pages‘ six). He also has the highest average and more hits than anyone in that elite group, and his strikeout rate is the third lowest of the bunch, which may help calm the nerves of those concerned about his swing-and miss-potential. If he can improve upon his walk rate, his already-high profile could be boosted even further.
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/21/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 9/21

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who could be left off playoff roster

It’s nothing personal for the Los Angeles Dodgers, at this point. It’s strictly title-defense business. And, considering this team could be stuck in a one-game Wild Card scenario, the margin for error is thin as an eyelash. No excuses. No mistakes. No more Mr. Nice Guy in divvying up roster spots.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 9/21/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB
chatsports.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 9/21/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there’s a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else’s is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it’s because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you’ve found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLB
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 9/17/21

From marching bands to upsets, there is nothing quite like starting a Saturday with College Gameday and 12 games on TV at once. College football is back for another normal season following the global pandemic, and while betting college football is always on the table, daily fantasy college football is a unique way to celebrate the monstrous numbers some of these athletes put up during their four-year careers.
NFL
dailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Tuesday, 9/21/21

Now's your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. I love this slate! I don't think I've gone through our projection system so quickly and found the guys who I wanted instantly. It feels like we have a ton of great hitters in some fantastic spots and it stuck out like a sore thumb. A lot of those guys are reasonably priced, too, and it makes for an incredible slate. The only real question mark is the pitcher position, but we feel like we have two strong guys to lean on. With that in mind, let's start there!
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
CBS LA

Buehler Earns Career-High 15th Win, Dodgers Beat Padres 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers came into the game trailing the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants by two games. Buehler reached 202 2/3 innings pitched for the first time in his career, surpassing his previous high of 182 1/3 in 2019. The right-hander also went over 200 strikeouts, getting five to reach 201. His career high is 215, set two years ago. Buehler (15-4) allowed three hits in his career-high...
MLB

