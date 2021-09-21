CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Here Is Why You Should Eat at Torchy’s in Shreveport Today

By Krystal Montez
 9 days ago
It's the perfect day for a taco. After all, it is Taco Tuesday today and Torchy's Taco seems to have a taco for every taste bud out there. Besides the fact that we are all craving a delicious taco, we can help our fellow Louisianians still dealing with the relief efforts of Hurricane Ida.

K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

