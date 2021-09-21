CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adele Twerks At Wedding

By Joseph Duncan
wccbcharlotte.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIKTOK– Grammy-winning singer, Adele showed off her dance moves at a wedding. She was seen twerking on the dancefloor during the wedding reception of NBA player Anthony Davis. Adele wore a black and white gown and attended with boyfriend Rich Paul. The singer had a wine glass in her hand...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Adele
Radar Online.com

Adele Shares First Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Rich Paul As Couple Hits Up Anthony Davis' Wedding

Adele is living her best life as she finally confirmed her new lover Rich Paul and is scheduled to release her long-awaited fourth album later this year. According to reports, Adele's label was looking at releasing her album "before Christmas" and planned on setting up "a performance in Vegas." The 33-year-old hitmaker and her management "have been in talks" with a television network to broadcast worldwide performance.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Adele Shoots, Scores an Instagram Confirmation With Rich Paul

Send your love to Adele’s new lover — Rich Paul, that is. The singer-songwriter went Instagram official with the star NBA agent, posting a photo together after the two attended Lakers player Anthony Davis’s wedding to Marlen P on September 18. She posted the black-and-white couple photo alongside two of just herself, and simply captioned the post with one red heart. It comes two months after the couple were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA finals in late July, after which a source told “Page Six” they were “100 percent” dating. Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Paul alluded to seeing a pop star in a New Yorker profile, but told the magazine, “I’m not dating, I’m single.”
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Adele is now IG official with boyfriend Rich Paul

Almost three months after Adele was first spotted with NBA agent Rich Paul, the songstress has taken things to the next level over the weekend, by making the couple IG official. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Audacy's exclusive Adele Radio and sing along to...
CELEBRITIES
doniphanherald.com

Adele and Rich Paul are 'inseparable'

Adele and Rich Paul have met each other's children. The 'Skyfall' singer - who has eight-year-old Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki - and the sports agent are said to be basically "inseparable" and not only has the 33-year-old pop star introduced her partner to her son, she's also been spending time with his three kids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twerk#Dance Moves#Wedding Gown#Tiktok#Nba
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
Cosmopolitan

Adele & Rich Paul: a complete history of their relationship

The fact that Adele only gives us occasional tidbits on Instagram only makes us - the fans - love her even more. So, when she and new boyfriend Rich Paul made things Instagram official recently, we all collectively lost it. Here's a look back at Adele and Rich's relationship history, from those first sightings and rumours, to Instagram posts with heart emojis, starting with the most recent update.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Adele sets date for comeback show?

Adele will reportedly perform in Las Vegas on 10 December for a gig that will be broadcast around the world. Adele will make her live comeback in December. The 33-year-old singer is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited fourth album with a gig in Las Vegas - her first live event in over four years - on 10 December, which will be broadcast around the world.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Adele Appears to Go Instagram Official With Rich Paul

Adele has apparently confirmed something that’s been speculated about for months. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, with the third image being a black and white photo of her and Rich Paul, her rumored boyfriend. She captioned the images with a single red heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Devin Booker’s Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Glamorizes Fans at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion event of the year and in 2021 it was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where many celebrities came to the event in their most astonishing and fashionable outfits. Among which was Devin Booker’s reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who charmed all the media and fans with her stunning outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Just Wait 'Til You See The Bottom Half Of Gabrielle Union's Dress

Gabrielle Union celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary in style. The Being Mary Jane actor enjoyed a dinner date with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, at the Peninsula Paris hotel. Taking to Instagram, she shared pics of the Valentino Couture outfit she wore. Rocking a number from the label's...
CELEBRITIES
gizmostory.com

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Goes for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Well, not only players and stars are popular, but their family members are also famous. Kobe Bryant has shown this thing. Kobe Bryant is one of the best shooting guard players in American Basketball. He has spent twenty years of his life in Basketball. He has shown us that the real support is family. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is the real supporter of his journey. Recently, Vanessa is trending on social media.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy