Adele Twerks At Wedding

Send your love to Adele’s new lover — Rich Paul, that is. The singer-songwriter went Instagram official with the star NBA agent, posting a photo together after the two attended Lakers player Anthony Davis’s wedding to Marlen P on September 18. She posted the black-and-white couple photo alongside two of just herself, and simply captioned the post with one red heart. It comes two months after the couple were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA finals in late July, after which a source told “Page Six” they were “100 percent” dating. Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Paul alluded to seeing a pop star in a New Yorker profile, but told the magazine, “I’m not dating, I’m single.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO