LOCAL ROUNDUP: Riders roll to victory over Academy
ALBANY — Ichabod Crane defeated Albany Academy for Girls 3-0 by set scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-23 in Monday’s Colonial Council girls volleyball action. The Riders continued their strong play by improving to 6-0 in the Colonial Council. As a team they brought a strong attack compiling 30 team kills. 8 different players contributed to that stat line. Leading the way was Junior Emma Scheitinger with 10, Delaney More with 5 and Molly Clickman and Hannah Frances each with 4.www.hudsonvalley360.com
