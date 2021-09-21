CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Man, they did Dixon dirty

 10 days ago

This ain't gonna ay well on the cruitin trail. Lotta y'all on Tigernet getting real quick turning on CJ. And forgetting all he did for our program. LJD hasn't earned a fraction of that respect here. Dabo has assembled an incredible staff over the years. He's had a nose for...

Connor Shaw
Person
Dabo
Person
Mike Bellamy
Lyn J. Dixon

I find it funny these days when coaches discipline a kid, bench a kid, a kid transfers from a program etc., it has become because of favoritism, not nurturing, and even sometimes racial or sexist, etc. if there is a skin color or gender difference between the coach and the kid....especially if the kid looks like us, is same gender as us, etc. Then you have the win at all costs types who long for the Danny years with 25% grad rates and team 1.8 GPA'S..... However, the funny part is that most of the people yelling about this look back with fondness when they tell stories of getting their ##### tore up by Mama, and hardass demanding disciplinarian coaches and teachers they had as kids, etc., who changed their lives and taught them something. Some adults are a bigger part of the problem than young people. Accountability and discipline never go out of style. Hypocrisy should. I'll take Dabo and his culture, accountability, discipline over any other culture and coach in the nation. Lyn J is a SENIOR....you are still about you before team? Bye. Call me a fossil. Discipline, accountability, team still matter. Hypocrisy doesn't.
