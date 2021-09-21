CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Any a y’all watching Ali on PBS?

 10 days ago

It is mesmerizing. The subject matter + Burns. I didn’t intend to watch last night and watched every dayum minute. Didn’t even flip over to the Manning brothers, who are excellent, until after Ali was over. So. Phukkin. Good.

