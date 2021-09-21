CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Three Women - Betty Gilpin Joins Cast

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Three Women’: Betty Gilpin To Star Alongside Shailene Woodley & DeWanda Wise In Showtime Drama Series

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has...
INDIANA STATE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Betty Gilpin joins Showtime's Three Women adaptation

The GLOW alum will co-star with Shailene Woodley and Dewanda Wise in Showtime's adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel Three Women, which explores American female desire and follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. "The drama revolves around three women: Lina (Gilpin), an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane (Wise), an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship," per The Hollywood Reporter. "Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life. The role of Maggie is currently casting." Three Women is Gilpin's latest Prestige TV role. She is also starring in Starz limited series Gaslit and Apple TV+ anthology Roar.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Martha Higareda & Emma Milani Join Cast

Martha Higareda (Into The Dark: Culture Shock, Altered Carbon) and Emma Milani (Solve) have joined the lead cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. They will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Higareda will play Catt Phoenix, the stunning and unpredictable mother of...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Shailene Woodley
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth both faced same health battle

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth often share snippets of their life on social media, giving a glimpse inside their personal lives. And last year, the celebrity couple both faced the same health battle when they tested positive at the same time for coronavirus. The couple had very different reactions to...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer gold gown as she highlights endless legs

Nicole Kidman exudes Hollywood glamour in a new series of photos shared on social media. The Australian actress took to Instagram this week to share a number of pictures from a recent photoshoot, beginning with a striking image showing Nicole posing in a gold dress. WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares top...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime
Fox News

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix "Griffith" from her last name. Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She's now seeking to drop her mother's famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Leah Remini Doesn’t ‘Respect’ the Way Laura Prepon Handled Her Scientology Exit: ‘Not Everybody Who Has a Voice Uses It’

Not on the same page. After Laura Prepon confirmed her exit from the Church of Scientology earlier this year, Leah Remini explained why she didn’t agree with her approach. “I got people into Scientology — I promoted it most of my life,” Remini, 51, detailed during an interview with Daily Beast Live on Tuesday, September 28. “For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy