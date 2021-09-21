Three Women - Betty Gilpin Joins Cast

The GLOW alum will co-star with Shailene Woodley and Dewanda Wise in Showtime's adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel Three Women, which explores American female desire and follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. "The drama revolves around three women: Lina (Gilpin), an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane (Wise), an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship," per The Hollywood Reporter. "Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life. The role of Maggie is currently casting." Three Women is Gilpin's latest Prestige TV role. She is also starring in Starz limited series Gaslit and Apple TV+ anthology Roar.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO