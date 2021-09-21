Leavenworth, Washington Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America
To us, Leavenworth is a great spot to go for a weekend away; it’s a charming little mountain town that happens to be both Bavarian-themed and gorgeous in every season. But to the rest of the country, it’s captivating, especially during the holiday season. So we weren’t surprised when we saw Leavenworth near the top of this list of the best small town American vacation destinations. And if you look at this darling little city through fresh eyes, you’ll probably agree.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
What do you think of Leavenworth? Do you agree it’s one of the best small town vacations in the country? We’d love to hear your thoughts! You can always keep up with the latest local events and happenings here.
Comments / 0