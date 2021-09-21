CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, Washington Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 9 days ago

To us, Leavenworth is a great spot to go for a weekend away; it’s a charming little mountain town that happens to be both Bavarian-themed and gorgeous in every season. But to the rest of the country, it’s captivating, especially during the holiday season. So we weren’t surprised when we saw Leavenworth near the top of this list of the best small town American vacation destinations. And if you look at this darling little city through fresh eyes, you’ll probably agree.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCVHo_0c3BM55600
Leavenworth's location, while not always easy to reach during the winter months, is downright idyllic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3p76_0c3BM55600
And speaking of that German theme, it's definitely no accident. In fact, it's genius.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pmxq_0c3BM55600
Aside from the obvious, a big part of Leavenworth's appeal is the fact that it's truly beautiful in every season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiVak_0c3BM55600
Leavenworth is so amazing in the winter that it attracts international attention.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsMaj_0c3BM55600
Of course, most people will tell you nothing tops this place in the fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AadUv_0c3BM55600
Leavenworth might be small, but there really is something for everyone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bp5x5_0c3BM55600
The city has adapted well to the changes of 2020, closing their busy Front Street to traffic and setting up outdoor dining spaces (and more walking areas) instead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqgKI_0c3BM55600
We're pretty lucky to have a place like Leavenworth a fairly short driving distance away.

What do you think of Leavenworth? Do you agree it’s one of the best small town vacations in the country? We’d love to hear your thoughts! You can always keep up with the latest local events and happenings here.

