Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County fire departments receive FEMA funding to split

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259odg_0c3BLxFw00

$5.6 million dollars in FEMA funding will be split among several Cayuga County fire departments.

The funds will go towards hiring more firefighters and promoting safety among firefighters.

The City of Auburn Fire Department will receive $1.2 million dollars to hire 5 firefighters and an additional $246,000 for equipment, supplies and training.

Owasco Fire Department will receive $35,000 for equipment.

Fleming Fire Department will receive over $11,000.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

