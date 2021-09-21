Cayuga County fire departments receive FEMA funding to split

$5.6 million dollars in FEMA funding will be split among several Cayuga County fire departments.

The funds will go towards hiring more firefighters and promoting safety among firefighters.

The City of Auburn Fire Department will receive $1.2 million dollars to hire 5 firefighters and an additional $246,000 for equipment, supplies and training.

Owasco Fire Department will receive $35,000 for equipment.

Fleming Fire Department will receive over $11,000.

