Cayuga County continues to see cases rise among unvaccinated at higher rates than vaccinated

Among the positive Cayuga County COVID cases, 23 of them are hospitalized between four different hospitals in the region.

Out of the 23 hospitalized, 16 are unvaccinated.

Over the weekend there were 78 new cases reported and 55 of them were unvaccinated individuals.

There will be a vaccine clinic available in the Fingerlakes Mall hosted by the Health Department on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)