Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County continues to see cases rise among unvaccinated at higher rates than vaccinated

 9 days ago
Among the positive Cayuga County COVID cases, 23 of them are hospitalized between four different hospitals in the region.

Out of the 23 hospitalized, 16 are unvaccinated.

Over the weekend there were 78 new cases reported and 55 of them were unvaccinated individuals.

There will be a vaccine clinic available in the Fingerlakes Mall hosted by the Health Department on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Governor Kathy Hochul announces funding for local governments to better communicate during emergency response

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced state funding will allow local governments the chance to communicate more effectively during a emergency response. Hochul announced $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide and the City of New York for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State. This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
