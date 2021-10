Katy Perry has teamed up with Behr paint and Spotify to create tools that match songs with colors. Now, when you go to the Spotify library, an algorithm is used to identify the musical attributes within the song you choose, like tempo and key. From there you select the most accurate color from Perry's color pallet. Perry says she has always seen colors in her music and to her the two are synonymous.

