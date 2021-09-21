CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh Monday Transcript

Opening statement: "OK, I appreciate you being here. [It's] a beautiful day made even better by a great victory last night. So, congratulations to all the players and the coaches and the fans. The fans were really incredible last night. That was quite an experience. Also, the stadium people, everybody here … It was pretty incredible and amazing, wasn't it? The way the stadium, just [with] the graphics and everything, it was an exciting place to be. Now, we're moving forward and getting ready for the [Detroit] Lions. OK, what questions do you have?"

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
USA Today

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could tie another NFL record with win in Week 3 vs. Lions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making his 40th-career NFL start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Over the course of his four-year professional career, Jackson has become one of the most accomplished young quarterback of his time. Over his first 39 starts at the NFL level, Jackson has accumulated...
NFL
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Is Airing It Out, And Soon Getting Another Weapon

The Ravens only scored 19 points and one touchdown, but Lamar Jackson could have had a career day passing in Detroit last Sunday. Jackson threw for 287 yards against the Lions, the second-most passing yards in a regular-season game of his career. Without drops by wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Jackson may have topped 400.
NFL
UPI News

Lamar Jackson leads Ravens over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson led a juggernaut rushing attack and the Kansas City Chiefs committed two costly second-half turnovers to lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Jackson ran for 107 yards and two scores in the 36-35 win Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens outgained the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. at Lions

TV:CBS, Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Greg Gumble (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline) Radio:WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst) The Ravens will put a 10-game winning streak against the NFC on the line and try for...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

John Harbaugh not flipping out about Lamar Jackson's high-flying TD

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was apparently the only one at M&T Bank Stadium who didn’t see quarterback Lamar Jackson flip into the end zone to score the winning one-yard touchdown in Sunday night’s 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Harbaugh didn’t learn about Jackson’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: “We’ll see” if Rashod Bateman can return next week

When the Ravens placed receiver Rashod Bateman on injured reserve to start the season, the hope was he would be able to return in September. Bateman underwent surgery to repair a groin issue in August. It appears there’s still a chance the Ravens’ first-round pick could be back next week...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh speaks on possible LG rotation moving forward

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with injuries at multiple positions so far during the 2021 season. However, one of the few positions that has already seen many players go down is on the offensive line. Baltimore is currently missing versatile lineman Tyre Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury. All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley is coming back from a serious ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of the 2020 season, and even though he returned for Week 1 of 2021, he was inactive for Week 2 after not looking completely healthy.
NFL
Golf Digest

No one has ever trusted their quarterback more than John Harbaugh trusts Lamar Jackson

Pop quiz, hot shot: Sunday Night Football, 1:05 remaining, the Ravens lead the Chiefs by a point. The Ravens have the ball, the Chiefs are out of timeouts, and it’s 4th and 1 from the Ravens 43. Do you boot it back to Mahomes and leave him over a minute to drive it into field goal range for Harrison Buttkicker to seal the win? Or do you risk it all and go for it, knowing full well that if you don’t make it, you will be whole wheat toast in the morning?
NFL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh knew he was in four-down territory

Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be seen yelling, “Lamar, you want to go for this?” just before Baltimore sealed its win on Sunday Night Football with a fourth-down conversion. But Harbaugh says he didn’t really need to ask. Harbaugh told Albert Breer of SI.com that his mind was made up:...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Ravens’ John Harbaugh shows big trust in Lamar Jackson, who responds with game-winning play

Lamar Jackson had moved the Ravens a yard away from sealing a win Sunday night against the Chiefs. Coach John Harbaugh was going to let him get the rest of the way there. Baltimore needed a first down to finish off the victory. As Jackson was running over to the sideline with the team facing a fourth-and-1 from its 43, Harbaugh asked his star quarterback if he wanted to go for it. Jackson replied, “Hell, yeah,” then went back out on the field and powered straight ahead for a 2-yard rush to secure the Ravens’ 36-35 triumph.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives fiery postgame speech following win over Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for the first time with quarterback Lamar Jackson under center. The matchup was hyped around two former league-MVP quarterbacks in Jackson as well as Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. However, this fight for AFC supremacy proved to be more than just about the quarterbacks. The defenses combined for a total of four turnovers, with one of those being an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
NFL

