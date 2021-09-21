John Harbaugh Monday Transcript

Opening statement: "OK, I appreciate you being here. [It's] a beautiful day made even better by a great victory last night. So, congratulations to all the players and the coaches and the fans. The fans were really incredible last night. That was quite an experience. Also, the stadium people, everybody here … It was pretty incredible and amazing, wasn't it? The way the stadium, just [with] the graphics and everything, it was an exciting place to be. Now, we're moving forward and getting ready for the [Detroit] Lions. OK, what questions do you have?"