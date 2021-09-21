ALONE (SOLA): Black Mandala Reveals Posters And Trailer For Argentine Thriller

Four homicidal maniacs escape from an insane asylum when a black out causes the state of the art security system keeping them locked up malfunctions. After killing some staff members of the asylum they head toward their new psychiatrist’s house (who they want to kill as they think that he murdered the psychiatrist that he replaced), killing anyone unlucky enough to get in their way. The psychiatrist and his family barricade themselves inside their house and try their best to fight off the mental patients, but will they be able to survive the night?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO