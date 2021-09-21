CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALONE (SOLA): Black Mandala Reveals Posters And Trailer For Argentine Thriller

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere, A World Similar to Ours... Black Mandala has revealed two posters and a trailer for José María Cicala's new thriller Alone (Sola). Led by Araceli González the slogan on the poster suggests... what? an alternate timeline or universe? Someone like the Third Reich is in power or an occupying force. Then there is the domestic threat posed by Ricky, the man she leases part of her home to. This is what we could gleam from the trailer. Check it out below. See what you think.

