Kanye West is the Only Celebrity Who Knows How to Spend Money
An accepted axiom among the aesthetically inclined is that those who are blessed with buckets of money rarely know how to spend it. Consider the suburban McMansion, the mediocre, aioli-drenched cuisine of trendy mega-restaurants, or a menagerie of yippy, overbred small dogs. Celebrities – especially Drake – have bad taste. Except for Kanye West. This is not a new thing to say. But if you want to get yourself $53 million in debt, he really is the blueprint.www.gawker.com
