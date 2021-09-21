Gerald ‘Jerry’ Marvin, age 77, of Merrill, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Gerald was born January 2, 1944, in Wausau, son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Slaminski) Marvin. He married JoAnn Plamann on May 23, 1964. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2018. Jerry had worked at Marathon Electric, Hammerblow Corp., Hartwig Manufacturing, and Fulton Manufacturing. Later, Jerry took a job working in construction with Mike Galkin Construction. He also worked in different areas of the logging industry. Jerry was a very active volunteer and helped at many functions that benefited the Gleason community; one of them being the ARC tournaments. He was a member of the Gleason Lions Club and bowled for many years in Gleason. Jerry was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. Jerry enjoyed trips to the casino. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially fishing in the boat the past few years. Jerry’s son and his family were very important to him. After JoAnn passed away, Jay and Amy, along with their children became very close to Jerry and helped out their dad and grandpa in every way possible.