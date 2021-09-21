CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Marvin

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 9 days ago

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Marvin, age 77, of Merrill, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Gerald was born January 2, 1944, in Wausau, son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Slaminski) Marvin. He married JoAnn Plamann on May 23, 1964. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2018. Jerry had worked at Marathon Electric, Hammerblow Corp., Hartwig Manufacturing, and Fulton Manufacturing. Later, Jerry took a job working in construction with Mike Galkin Construction. He also worked in different areas of the logging industry. Jerry was a very active volunteer and helped at many functions that benefited the Gleason community; one of them being the ARC tournaments. He was a member of the Gleason Lions Club and bowled for many years in Gleason. Jerry was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. Jerry enjoyed trips to the casino. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially fishing in the boat the past few years. Jerry’s son and his family were very important to him. After JoAnn passed away, Jay and Amy, along with their children became very close to Jerry and helped out their dad and grandpa in every way possible.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Merrill, WI
Obituaries
City
Weston, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Gleason, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Hill

North Korea's Kim: US offer of talks a ploy to conceal hostility

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday argued that the U.S. has used talk of diplomacy and opening up dialogue on denuclearization as a way to maintain its “hostile policy” of sanctions over the reclusive country’s nuclear weapons program. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim offered...
WORLD
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy