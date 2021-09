Cowboys president Jerry Jones expressed uncertainty about Cooper's (rib) availability for Monday's game against the Eagles, but he's "hopeful" the star wideout will be ready to play in the Week 3 matchup, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "I don't know today. I'm hopeful those ribs can get comfortable enough for him to play by the weekend, but I don't know," Jones said Tuesday during his radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Dallas.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO