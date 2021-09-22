CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking The Tropics: Peter And Rose Weakening, Strong Wave Expected To Form

By Jennifer Correa
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11prXt_0c3BJK3h00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Peter is now a Tropical Depression on this Wednesday as it remains north of Puerto Rico. Peter is moving northwest then expected to turn northward by Wednesday night. The depression is very disorganized and will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic. This is good news for Bermuda.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave looks strong with great potential of becoming the next named storm of the season. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form within a day or two. The system will move westward at 15 mph. If the system continues to strengthen into a tropical storm then it would be given the name Sam.

Also, Rose has downgraded to a tropical depression and will continue to slowly weaken as it deals with strong wind shear. It is located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rose will eventually become a remnant low by this weekend.

In addition, the remnants of Odette are hanging around in the north-central Atlantic Ocean to the northwest of the Azores on this Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is watching this area for the development of subtropical characteristics. However, the system will move into an area of high upper-level winds by this weekend, which will limit its further development.

You can keep tracking the tropics on cbsmiami.com, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Sam Remains Major Category 4 Hurricane Heading North As We Watch Two More Systems In Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a powerful, dangerous Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 130 mph. Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands moving NW at 8 mph. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, the next few days and hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate it later Monday. Sam is considered a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending outward 30 miles from its center. Sam is expected to stay to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles and away from the Caribbean...
ENVIRONMENT
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Two New Systems Southeast Of Florida May Become Victor, Wanda

Tropics Remain Extremely Active. No Immediate Threat To Anything. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two systems far east of Florida are likely to become tropical cyclones later this week. If they do, Victor and Wanda will round out the predetermined names for the season. […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Two New Systems Southeast Of Florida May Become Victor, Wanda appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#Atlantic Ocean#Tropics#Extreme Weather#Cbsmiami#The Cabo Verde Islands
cw39.com

Tropics | Major hurricane Sam in the Atlantic and 10-day local forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Update on the tropics now. It remains quiet in the gulf and Caribbean area but in the Atlantic we’ve seen a flurry of activity over the last several days. Right now we have major hurricane Sam out there which should stay major for a while but it’s avoiding land as it goes off towards the northwest. You may have missed last Friday we had tropical storm Teresa form for less than a day and then it vanished. If you’re wondering where we are on the names, we’ve already reached the T storm. There’s a couple coming off the coast of Africa that show pretty high potential to form into named storms as well.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Hurricane Sam: Fears category 4 storm could catch US out like Sandy

Hurricane Sam, a powerful Category 4 storm that moved westward through the Atlantic Ocean, continued to strengthen on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.As of 11 pm, the storm was located about 850 miles off the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea with winds gusting up to 145 mph. Sam, the seventh hurricane of this season, has a relatively smaller reach with winds reaching 30 miles from its core and its tropical storm force winds stretching up to 90 miles. "Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, slow weakening is forecast....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Hurricane Sam "has peaked in intensity," no landfall expected

Miami — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had "peaked in intensity." Sam was centered well offshore from land, located about 850 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 7 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Hurricane Sam churns toward Caribbean, Bermuda with 130-mph-plus winds

Hurricane Sam continued inching across the tropical Atlantic over the weekend, gaining strength in the warm waters. By Sunday morning, Sam was a Category 4 hurricane with sustained wind topping out at about 150 mph. It’s nowhere near any land masses, but this could change later in the week. As...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents. Sam is located about 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a late-afternoon advisory.Its maximum sustained winds dropped to 120 mph (193 kph) Monday afternoon, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy