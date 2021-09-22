Tracking The Tropics: Peter And Rose Weakening, Strong Wave Expected To Form

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Peter is now a Tropical Depression on this Wednesday as it remains north of Puerto Rico. Peter is moving northwest then expected to turn northward by Wednesday night. The depression is very disorganized and will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic. This is good news for Bermuda.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave looks strong with great potential of becoming the next named storm of the season. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form within a day or two. The system will move westward at 15 mph. If the system continues to strengthen into a tropical storm then it would be given the name Sam.

Also, Rose has downgraded to a tropical depression and will continue to slowly weaken as it deals with strong wind shear. It is located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rose will eventually become a remnant low by this weekend.

In addition, the remnants of Odette are hanging around in the north-central Atlantic Ocean to the northwest of the Azores on this Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is watching this area for the development of subtropical characteristics. However, the system will move into an area of high upper-level winds by this weekend, which will limit its further development.

